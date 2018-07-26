SC Senator Greg Hembree hospitalized due to brain aneurysm

South Carolina State Senator Greg Hembree is in the hospital Thursday night after suffering, what is believed to be a small aneurysm, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Richardson says Hembree has some bleeding on the brain, but is in stable condition and awake.

He will be monitored for several weeks and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU.)

“I would say that I haven’t talked with Greg, but I’ve talked with his family and friends,” said Richardson. “Our office has been praying for his speedy recovery. And I look forward to seeing him soon. From what I’m hearing, this is going to take several weeks and he’s going to have to get a lot of rest.”

Hembree’s family is asking for privacy, but say everything is looking good, according to our media partners, The Sun News.