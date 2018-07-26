SC State to participate in foreign tour

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State head coach Murray Garvin and the men’s basketball team will take their talents abroad to play in three exhibition games in Canada, beginning Aug. 5th -9th in Quebec.

The Bulldogs begin their 10 days of preparation for their upcoming foreign tour, with this being the second tour under Garvin’s as a head coach.

“It is an incredible privilege to have our team together and competing in late July and early August. We are extremely grateful to our Athletic Administration and President Clark for allowing us to take this foreign tour to Montreal, Canada,” said Garvin. “The NCAA allows teams to take a tour every four years with our last trip to Nassau Bahamas five years ago.”

The Bulldogs first game will be August 6th against Queens University at 7 p.m. at Chaplain College in Montreal.

The second game is set for August 7th against Laval University in 6:30 p.m. start in Quebec City.

Final, the last game of the exhibition tour will remain on Montreal on August 8th against Concordia University at Loyola College Gymnasium at 7 p.m.

The tour should make for a good bonding experience for Murray Garvin’s team. The team will make several sightseeing stops, visiting sites such as Old Montreal over 600 years old, a tour of beautiful Quebec City and a historic stop at the Olympic Stadium home of the 1976 Olympics and Saint Joseph’s Oratory.

Garvin stated, “Going to Canada will allow us to compete against high level programs from Canadian Universities abroad. It will allow the team to gel and spend quality time together on and off the floor. This tour is about us gaining an edge and getting better every day both individually and most importantly as a team.”

This will also be the second time in the Murray Garvin era that the Bulldogs take a trip overseas. The first experience came in the Bahamas in 2013. South Carolina State went 2-0 on that trip. Expect similar results this time around.

“There are some great things going on at South Carolina State. This will also be a great cultural and educational trip for our student-athletes,” said Garvin. “It also will provide great exposure for our university and expand the brand of SC State.”

Fans will able to get scoring updates and a daily blogs of Bulldog Basketball at www.scsuathletics.com and all social media venues via Twitter, Instagram, and Face Book.