Tim Tebow has successful surgery
By: Brock Watson
Former Fireflies baseball player, Tim Tebow, sent out a message to his fans following his surgery.
Time to go back to work! #LGM pic.twitter.com/giSAi6u6Vo
— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) July 25, 2018
The New York Mets’ minor league outfielder suffered a season ending injury to his right hand. Over the weekend Tebow broke the hamate bone while swinging a bat. He underwent surgery Tuesday, and afterwards released a message to his supporters on twitter reassuring that everything went well.
He now plays for the AA Binghamton Rumble Ponies. His season batting average is .273, while his on-base percentage .336. He has also managed to hit six home runs and bring in 36 runs in his 84 game career.