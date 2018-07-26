Tim Tebow has successful surgery

By: Brock Watson
Mike Gillespie,

Former Fireflies baseball player, Tim Tebow, sent out a message to his fans following his surgery.

The New York Mets’ minor league outfielder suffered a season ending injury to his right hand. Over the weekend Tebow broke the hamate bone while swinging a bat.  He underwent surgery Tuesday, and afterwards released a message to his supporters on twitter reassuring that everything went well.

He now plays for the AA Binghamton Rumble Ponies. His season batting average is .273, while his on-base percentage .336. He has also managed to hit six home runs and bring in 36 runs in his 84 game career.

Share

Related

SC State to participate in foreign tour
Wilkins adds Wuerffel Trophy watch list selection
USC wideout Deebo Samuel placed on Hornung Award w...
RNE grad TJ Brunson named to Wuerffel Trophy watch...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android