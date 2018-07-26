Tim Tebow has successful surgery

By: Brock Watson

Former Fireflies baseball player, Tim Tebow, sent out a message to his fans following his surgery.

The New York Mets’ minor league outfielder suffered a season ending injury to his right hand. Over the weekend Tebow broke the hamate bone while swinging a bat. He underwent surgery Tuesday, and afterwards released a message to his supporters on twitter reassuring that everything went well.

He now plays for the AA Binghamton Rumble Ponies. His season batting average is .273, while his on-base percentage .336. He has also managed to hit six home runs and bring in 36 runs in his 84 game career.