Dutch Fork begins quest for third-straight state title

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — Dutch Fork was up bright and early Friday morning, beginning preparations for the 2018 season.

The back-to-back state champs, coached by Tom Knotts, are seeking a third-straight state championship, which has never been done before in school history. A trip to the state championship this season would give the Silver Foxes six appearances in the title game in the last seven years.

It’s a model of consistency, and it all starts with early morning practices like Friday’s.