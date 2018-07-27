Six Bulldogs earn All-MEAC preseason honors; SC State picked 7th

NORFOLK, VA—Six (6) South Carolina State players were named to the 2018 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference team, while Coach Buddy Pough’s team was picked seventh in the race for the league title, as voted on by MEAC head football coaches and sports information directors.

This was the lowest prediction South Carolina State has received under Pough’s tenure.

The announcements were made Friday (July 27th ) at the MEAC’s annual Football Press Luncheon held Friday at the Hilton Norfolk The Main.

North Carolina A&T State, the defending champion, was chosen as the preseason favorite to win the MEAC, followed by Howard, NC Central, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M to round out the out the top five spots of this year’s preseason predicted order of finish.

Norfolk State was picked sixth(6), followed by South Carolina State seventh (7th), Savannah State eigth (8th ), Mogan State ninth (9th) and Delaware State tenth (10th).

Earning All-MEAC Second Team honors were senior offensive lineman Kendrick Hair and linebacker Damu Ford. Senior offensive lineman Robbie Stephenson, senior defensive backs Kendric Gathers and Alex Brown along with redshirt sophomore Cliff Benjamin, Jr. were all named to the All-MEAC Third Team respectively.

The Bulldogs open the 2018 season on Sept.1st in Statesboro, GA versus Georgia Southern. The game will be televised live on ESPN3 in a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Season tickets to SC State home games are still available for more information go online to www.scsuathletics.com or contact the SC State Ticket Office at 803-536-8579 or 1-800-298-9157.

Listed below are the 2018 MEAC Preseason Predicted Order of Finish and Preseason All-MEAC teams:

2018 MEAC FOOTBALL

PRESEASON PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

RANK SCHOOL

North Carolina A&T State (19) Howard N.C. Central Bethune-Cookman Florida A&M (1) Norfolk State S.C. State Savannah State Morgan State Delaware State