Progress of Bullstreet transformation

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- It’s been talked about for more than a decade, but now people are starting to see some growth in the Bullstreet district, one restaurant at a time.

Developers expect the project to turn the old state hospital into a vibrant community.

Developers hope to turn 191 acres of land from the old State hospital into a vibrant new district in downtown Columbia, with housing, retail and restaurants.

On Monday Bone-in Barbeque held the first ribbon cutting in the district. Those involved hope this first transformation leads to a home run.

“It’s such a historic building, and its a restaurant next to a ballpark,” former Mayor Bob Coble said. “I don’t think we could’ve ever dreamed that it would make this much progress and be what it is. This is a game changer for Columbia.”

