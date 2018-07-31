“I had to make a lot of sacrifices just to get by”: Former VC Summer Employees struggling a year later

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- It has been one year since the VC Summer nuclear plant shut down which cost thousands of people their jobs. Some of them are still feeling the impact.

“I had to make a lot of sacrifices just to get by,” Laquanta Gaston, former light equipment operator for VC Summer said.

Like the more than 5,000 other employees at the plant Gaston was blind sided by the layoff.

“It came over the radio that this is not a drill, this is for real, everybody is getting laid off,” Gaston said.

“They shouldn’t have did it the way they did,” Jarvois Kennedy a former employee said. “They should’ve told everybody instead of giving you the paper and saying see your way out the gate.”

While the plant is still full of equipment, the town of Jenkinsville is seemingly empty.

We only got one stop light, so there is not a lot of people or businesses that come around,” Kennedy said.

A year after the massive layoff, some are still struggling to make ends meet.

“I have temporary work but not a real job yet,” Gaston said. “Its been hard trying to keep up with everything. It’s a struggle, that’s all I can really say.”

“It hurt a lot of people,” Kennedy said. “I’ve seen a lot of people crying. A lot of families moved out here from other states, so they have to get new homes, and find new jobs.”

Gaston says it’s a battle to get her life back together but she’s confident she can do it.

“I just learned to take it one day at a time,” Gaston said. ” That’s all I can do now.”