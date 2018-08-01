Emergency personnel needed in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)-The need for people to protect and serve is a problem for several agencies in the Midlands. Across Lexington County, for instance, they’re currently looking to fill more than 100 positions.

“When people pick up the phone and call 911, we will always be there,” Deputy Candi Shealy said. “24 hours a day 7 days a week, if you need us we are always there.”

Being a deputy is a tough job but somebody has to do it. Unfortunately, right now there might not be enough people on the streets or behind the scenes.

“Our dispatchers are our lifeline,” Shealy said. “Of course, they tell us where things are, what type of call it is, give us as much description and information as they possibly can.”

Currently there is a shortage of first responders across the board in Lexington County, which prompted a career expo.

“Just trying to reach out and get some good eager men and women to join our forces,” Sheriff Bryan “Jay” Koon said.

From those who are already protecting and serving, they say it’s a rewarding experience.

“Every single day you put that uniform on, regardless of what uniform it is, it’s a challenge,” Dan Rusinyak, LCSD Recruiter said. “But then you get the benefits and a nice salary, and you get the 12 hour shifts which give you more time off.”

“It’s really been wonderful,”Shealy said. “I love my career, I love my job, I love the department that I’m with.”

For more information on how to join law enforcement in Lexington call Rusinyak at 803-785-(JOIN)5646 or lexingtonsheriff.com.