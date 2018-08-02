SC Early Autism Project pays $8.8 Million to Settle False Claims

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina’s largest provider of behavioral therapy for children with autism is paying the federal government $8.8 million to settle fraud allegations.
After an investigation the US Attorney’s Office says the EAP submitted false claims to Tricare and the South Carolina Medicaid programs for therapy services for children with autism.
Officials say those services were misrepresented, or not provided at all.
We have reached out to the Early Autism Project for a comment.

