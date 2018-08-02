World’s Hottest Month (again) in Death Valley

For the second July in a row, Furnace Creek in Death Valley California set the record for hottest month ever recorded on earth. The average temperature for the month of July 2018 came in at 108.1 degrees. That eclipses last year’s record of 107.4 degrees.

As part of this year’s sizzling July, the temperature hit at least 120 degrees 21 days. Yikes!

This place is no stranger to heat. The all-time hottest temperature ever measured on earth happened on July 10, 1913, when it hig 134 degrees.