Shelf Cloud

Here’s a picture of a shelf cloud from @SCweather_wx. It was taken at Oak Grove Elementary School in Lexington. These clouds are associated with thunderstorms, specifically, the front side of the storm as it’s approaching. Shelf clouds are often part of what’s called a gust front – that’s the pocket of strong wind that results from cold air dropping down from the thunderstorm and spreading out when it hits the ground. So the next time you see one of these, your best bet is to get inside until the storm passes.