Grabbing Back to School Items in the Midlands, What’s Hot

Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



More

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is a big weekend at the stores for shoppers, as the State’s tax-free weekend continues.It runs through Sunday and means discounts on certain items, including those back to school supplies.Our Angela Rogers breaks down the back to school buy, including the hottest items on kids back to school list.