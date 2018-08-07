Clemson on the Cover: Ranked No. 1 in Sports Illustrated Top 25

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – According to SI.com Clemson is favored to win the national championship this upcoming season. The magazine that features Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, and Austin Bryant, a.k.a. The Power Rangers, will hit the shelves on August 13th. The cover claims that this group of defensive linemen is the best ever assembled, and states “Consider the National Championship Crushed”.

There are four covers for this year’s @SInow college football preview. This one features those Power Rangers on Clemson’s d-line. pic.twitter.com/Pm0AOfUVNj — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) August 7, 2018

The full list of Sports Illustrated Preseason Poll is below

1) Clemson 2) Alabama 3) Wisconsin 4) Washington 5) Oklahoma 6) Georgia 7) Penn St 8) Auburn 9) Ohio St 10) West Va 11) Mich St 12) Stanford 13) Miami (FL) 14) TCU 15) Michigan 16) ND 17) UCF 18) FSU 19) Arizona 20) Houston 21) Miss St 22) Texas 23) LSU 24) NC State 25) FAU