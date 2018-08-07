Police investigating after woman found dead in North Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police are investigating a suspicious death in North Columbia.

Officers say residents found a woman dead at the 5800 block of Koon road, near North Main street, Tuesday afternoon.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with the investigation. An autopsy is planned for Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the female’s death should are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.