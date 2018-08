Gamecock pitching great promoted to double-A ball

BILOXI, MS (WOLO) — The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with six affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster, including former Gamecock Braden Webb.

Webb was promoted from the Carolina Mudcats to double-A Biloxi.

Webb, a third-round draft pick in 2016 out of South Carolina, was 5-8 with a 4.20 ERA in 21 starts, with 104 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings.