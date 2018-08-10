A Friday filled with music and fellowship

Tyler Ryan learns about the Summer Jam planned at Brooklind Baptist Church Friday evening

WEST COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–It promises to be a summer night filled with music, worship and family fun – The Brookland Baptist Church Summer Jam is planned for Friday evening starting at 7:00PM.

The show features a variety of musical acts from various genres, and the organizers say that donations of school supplies are being collected but entry is free.

