A Friday filled with music and fellowship

Tyler Ryan learns about the Summer Jam planned at Brooklind Baptist Church Friday evening
Tyler Ryan,

WEST COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–It promises to be a summer night filled with music, worship and family fun – The Brookland Baptist Church Summer Jam is planned for Friday evening starting at 7:00PM.

The show features a variety of musical acts from various genres, and the organizers say that donations of school supplies are being collected but entry is free.

For more information, check this LINK

 

