Coroner Identifies Woman found dead inside Huntington Avenue Home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has identified the woman found dead inside her home near Rosewood.

The coroner says 56 year old Joan Staub died of blunt force trauma.

Columbia Police say they believe it was an isolated incident.

Police say they initially responded to a call of a reported burglary at the home Thursday, from Staub’s roomate.

Police say Bauds body was found inside the home in the 900 block of Huntington Avenue.

Authorities say the front door of the home was open.

Police are reaching out to neighbors for any additional information on the case.

If you have any information… please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888 CRIME SC.