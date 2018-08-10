Troopers say one driver was killed in Orangeburg car crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Public Safety says one driver was killed in a two vehicle collision early this morning on US-176.

Troopers say around 4:30 this morning, Christopher Calloway, 35, was driving a 1996 Ford Pickup truck east on the highway, when he struck another person driving a 1994 Honda, who was headed west.

Investigators say after Calloway hit the car, he overturned off the road, was ejected from the vehicle before the car caught on fire. Calloway was later transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say the driver of the 1994 Honda was killed in the accident and was wearing a seatbelt, while Calloway wasn’t wearing one.

Troopers say this case is still under investigation.

We’ll have more details as more information becomes available.