Richland Co. Deputies looking for suspect(s) after fatal shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying one or more suspect(s) wanted for murder after a shooting on Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Faraway Drive at 2:30am in reference to shots fired. Once deputies made their way inside the home they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officials say there were multiple juvenile residents present at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.