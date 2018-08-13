Concerned community expresses distrust after fuel factory uranium leak

HOPKINS,SC (WOLO)- A chemical leak at the Westinghouse fuel factory raised a lot of concerns about potential harm to drinking water for people who live in Lower Richland.

A community meeting was held Monday night in Hopkins so residents can get answers.

The leak happened in June but was reported a month later, sparking concerns with residents about their safety.

DHEC officials assuring the crowd that the leak won’t affect their water.

“There should not be any issue of groundwater quality, if you have a well, from any release at this site,” Ken Harris said.

Westinghouse saying they’re looking to bring the Hopkins community answers.