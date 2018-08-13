“Sovereign Citizen” Wanted For “Cold Blood Murder” in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating an armed and extremely dangerous murder suspect. Sheriff Anthony Dennis said this was a cold blood murder and the suspect wanted is a sovereign citizen– meaning he doesn’t believe in government laws.

Demetrius Alexander Brown is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement in Georgia say they spotted him earlier this morning, but he was able to escape after a chase in a white Camry with temp plates. Deputy Ken Bell says Brown has been evading law enforcement since and claims he’s a sovereign citizen– and that changes the way they approach him and the investigation.

“They challenge several of our laws. Whether it be speeding violations or domestic violations, they have their own version of their laws,” Dennis said.

Investigators say Sharmine Lonnie Pack died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. They say Brown and Pack knew each other and Pack was at Auto Doctors to buy a car from Brown, but that’s when investigators say things turn a turn for the worst.

“We believe that Mr. Pack had been begging for his life, but he (Brown) continued to shoot until he killed the victim,” Dennis said.

Deputies are now making this a national search for Brown, specifically focusing on the southern region since he’s known to have many connections. Officials say Brown has many other run-ins with the law including fraud and domestic violence. Surprisingly, Sheriff Dennis says sovereign citizens are becoming more common in the Sumter area.

“It has become more frequent now than ever before. We’re seeing more and more sovereign citizens here in Sumter County and I think probably here in South Carolina. And our officers have been and are being trained in dealing with sovereign citizens because they’re too considered dangerous,” Dennis said.

The sheriff says if anyone spots Demetrius Brown– do not approach as it’s clear he will not hesitate to hurt anyone. They also believe he had connections who helped him flee the scene as well as the state– those people will be charged too the Sheriff said.

If you know anything about this incident or believe you spot Brown call 911 or crime stoppers at 1-888-CIME-SC immediately and do not approach.