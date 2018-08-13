USC’s President supports Muschamp’s comments on anonymous sources
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a series of tweets by Andy Shain of the Charleston Post and Courier Monday night, University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides sides with Gamecocks head football coach Will Muschamp’s belief on not being able to hold anonymous sources creditable.
Muschamp first made the comments Saturday when asked about the developing story at the University of Maryland surrounding the death of Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair. The Terps head coach is DJ Durkin, Muschamp’s former assistant and defensive coordinator during their time at the University of Florida.
USC’s coach defended his friend, while criticizing ESPN’s report, which used all but two unnamed sources. Durkin was put on administrative leave by Maryland Saturday.
Muschamp followed up on his initial Saturday comments in his Monday press conference, but did not get further into the matter of anonymous sources.