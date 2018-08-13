USC’s President supports Muschamp’s comments on anonymous sources

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to a series of tweets by Andy Shain of the Charleston Post and Courier Monday night, University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides sides with Gamecocks head football coach Will Muschamp’s belief on not being able to hold anonymous sources creditable.

Muschamp first made the comments Saturday when asked about the developing story at the University of Maryland surrounding the death of Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair. The Terps head coach is DJ Durkin, Muschamp’s former assistant and defensive coordinator during their time at the University of Florida.

USC’s coach defended his friend, while criticizing ESPN’s report, which used all but two unnamed sources. Durkin was put on administrative leave by Maryland Saturday.

NEW: @UofSC President @HarrisPastides agrees with @CoachWMuschamp that anonymous sources are not credible after the coach criticized @espn report on "toxic" atmosphere in Maryland @CoachDurkin's program. 1/ — Andy Shain (@AndyShain) August 13, 2018

Pastides: "I don't think (Muschamp) ever said if the facts are flushed out and (Durkin) did something wrong that he would not be for whatever (Maryland) has to do. I heard him specifically be concerned about anonymous sources. And that's a policy of ours as well." 2/ — Andy Shain (@AndyShain) August 13, 2018

Pastides (continued): "We'll read anonymous reports, but it's very, very hard if you don't have the backing of someone who stands up and says, 'This is me. I saw it, I heard it, I smelled it' to really know what to do." 3/ — Andy Shain (@AndyShain) August 13, 2018

Muschamp followed up on his initial Saturday comments in his Monday press conference, but did not get further into the matter of anonymous sources.