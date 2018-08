Former Gamecock lineman released by San Francisco 49ers

By: Ben Parsons

Alan Knott was released by the San Francisco 49ers Tuesday afternoon, according to the team.

The former Gamecock center signed with the 49ers in July as an undrafted free agent, but San Francisco decided to waive him in order to make room on the roster for veteran running back Alfred Morris.

Knott had been away from the team since his father unexpectedly passed away last week.