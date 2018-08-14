Clemson quarterback named to award watch list

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

The Unitas Award has been presented annually since 1987 to the nation’s top quarterback among college seniors or fourth-year juniors on schedule to graduate with their class. Criteria to be considered for the award include character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, leadership qualities and athletic accomplishments.

Kelly Bryant, who earned his bachelor’s degree in May, returns in 2018 after helping lead the Tigers to a 12-2 record and the program’s third consecutive ACC title last season. Bryant’s predecessor, Deshaun Watson, won the Unitas Award in 2016.