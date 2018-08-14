Former Terrapins, current Panthers WR Smith speaks on Maryland scandal

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – With his perspective from his collegiate career at the University of Maryland, Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith weighed in on the developing situation taking place at his alma mater surrounding the death of 19 year old offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

New details released in a report by ESPN Friday have led to head coach DJ Durkin being put on administrative leave by the University. Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp also weighed in on the manner both Saturday and Monday. Durkin was on Will Muschamp’s staff all four years of his tenure at the University of Florida.

Smith made his comments at Carolina’s training camp at Wofford College.

“I love Maryland. I just think obviously it’s a crazy situation. (I’m) Praying for the family of the young man who lost his life in the heat stroke, but it’s never pretty to look at this and see your school going through this type of – because you know there’s good people there”

“I’m a big fan of coach Durkin, the (head football athletic) trainer Wes (Robinson), but I don’t know what kind of mistakes they made. And that other strength and conditioning stuff, I don’t know what’s going on. That’s, that’s out of control. But in terms of just the trainer himself, and Wes, and Durkin, those are the guys that I have a lot of respect for, so you gotta let the investigation play itself out. But no matter what happens, it’s not a good look for our university.”