Pair of Tigers earn nod from Hendricks Watch List

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Both Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant were named to the Hendricks Award Watch List for the 2018 season.

The award, which goes to the best defensive end in college football, was won once previously by a Tigers player. Da’Quan Bowers was victorious after the 2010 season.

Both players were named to the Preseason All-ACC Team last month. Ferrell has 113 tackles, 30.5 for a loss, and 15.5 sacks, in 29 games throughout his Clemson career. Bryant’s registered 109 tackles, 20.5 for a loss, and 12 sacks in 36 games as a Tiger.

Carolina’s DJ Wonnum is one of the other 36 players nominated for the Hendricks Watch List.