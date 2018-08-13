DJ Wonnum named to award watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina junior D.J. Wonnum is one of 36 candidates named to the 2018 Ted Hendricks Preseason Watch List, the Ted Hendricks Foundation announced today. The Hendricks Award honors the top defensive end in college football.

Wonnum has played in all 26 games over the past two seasons, collecting 16.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. The 6-5, 258-pounder from Stone Mountain, Ga., was recognized as a Strength & Conditioning Award winner and the Most Productive Player on the Gamecock defense in 2017, and was selected as a team captain, becoming one of just three sophomores in school history to earn that distinction. A two-time SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, Wonnum ranked eighth in the SEC in tackles for loss with 13.0. In addition, he was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

The Ted Hendricks Award is named in honor of college football’s first three-time first-team All-American. On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, contributions to school and community and academic preparedness are some of the criteria used to determine the Award’s recipient each year. Members of the national media, head coaches, professional scouts and former winners are included on the Award’s selection committee. Candidates may represent any class (freshman through senior) as well as any four-year NCAA accredited school. The candidate’s primary position must be defensive end.

South Carolina’s Jadeveon Clowney was the recipient of the Hendricks Award in 2012.

The final version of the Watch List will be issued prior to the first ballot in late November. The winner will be announced on December 12.