Spartanburg’s Zion Williamson electric in Duke debut Wednesday night

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Spartanburg sensation Zion Williamson put in 29 points in his Duke debut Wednesday night, helping the Blue Devils rout Ryerson 86-67.

Williamson, known for his emphatic dunks, did not disappoint.

GET OUT OF ZION'S WAY! 21 first-half points from the Duke freshman on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/K6hrHUOtaY — ESPN (@espn) August 16, 2018

NCAA rules permit teams to take an international trip once every four years. The Blue Devils will play the play the University of Toronto on Friday, then head to Montreal to face McGill on Sunday.