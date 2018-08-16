“Person of interest” caught on surveillance peering into home

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify and locate a man authorities say was seen “acting suspiciously” in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to Deputies, at this point the man seen here is only being considered a “person of interest” that they would like to speak with. Officials say around 3 in the morning Monday a concerned community that called to report a man they say looking through windows of a home in the 600 block of Kentucky Street.

Authorities say the man was captured on surveillance images and has been described as a white man, in either his late 20’s or early 30’s. According to Deputies, once the man noticed the video surveillance equipment set up near the home, he left.

If you happen to recognize this man or have any information regarding this incident, Deputies are urging you to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC