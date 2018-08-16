S.C. State Credit Union’s donation makes a little girl’s dream come true

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina State Credit Union’s big donation will help make one little girl’s dream come true.

At an event Wednesday morning, the South Carolina State Credit Union donated $15,000 for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Officials from the credit union say part of the donations will go to a Wish kid named Katie, who suffers from epilepsy, and send her to her dream place, Disneyland in Florida.

Representatives from S.C. State Credit Union say the donations came from South Carolina State Credit Union members, where it only took 60 days to raise the $15,000.

If you want more information on the organization or if you want to donate yourself, visit the Make-A-Wish website for more details.