Child musicians S&J Duo play for The Unity and Arts Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Talented child musicians S&J Duo stopped by Good Morning Columbia to play some tunes to promote The Unity and Arts Festival.

Members of the Eau Claire Community Council are hosting the festival Saturday, September 8 at noon on Monticello Road and North Main Street.

Council officials say the event is free for the whole family.

Special guests include BET’s Sunday’s Best Kristen Jamison, representatives from LIVE PD, S&J Duo, and our very own Curtis Wilson as the MC for the event.

For more information, please visit the Eau Claire Community Council website.