Gamecocks to play in 2018 Vancouver Showcase

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball will spend Thanksgiving weekend playing at the Vancouver Showcase, the tournament organizers, bd Global announced Thursday. The last two national champions in the Gamecocks and Notre Dame each top one side of the eight-team bracket, which includes four other teams who were in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Three of the eight coaches have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, including the Gamecocks’ leader Dawn Staley .

South Carolina’s side of the bracket includes ETSU, Oregon State and Western Kentucky. The Gamecocks and Buccaneers will meet first on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22) before facing either 2018 NCAA Elite 8 participant Oregon State or 2018 C-USA Tournament champion Western Kentucky the next day. Notre Dame’s bracket includes Rutgers, Gonzaga and Drake. Teams in the two brackets will meet on the event’s final day, Sat., Nov. 24.

This will be the second time in as many seasons that the Gamecocks and Fighting Irish could meet in a Thanksgiving tournament as they met in last season’s Gulf Coast Showcase championship game in Estero, Fla. Rutgers and ETSU were also at that event last season with South Carolina topping the Scarlet Knights 78-68 in the opening game of that tournament.

Tickets for the Vancouver Showcase are on sale now at TicketsTonight.ca or by phone at 877-840-0457 with prices ranging from $32-162 Canadian dollars (CAD) for courtside seats with all-session packages ranging from $110-616 CAD. Full tournament and hotel information can be found a VanShowcase.com.

South Carolina will release the remainder of its non-conference schedule and its SEC slate at a later date.

Gamecock 2018-19 season tickets are on sale now, starting as low as $45, with a deadline to purchase or renew of Aug. 22 to utilize the online seat selection available this season. Fans can purchase season tickets online at GamecocksOnline.com or by calling the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office as 1-800-4SC-FANS (472-3267).