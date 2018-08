Brookland-Cayce edges White Knoll, 42-35

Katherine Polowczyk

The Brookland-Cayce Bearcats started the 2018 season with a win against the White Knoll Timberwolves after scraping by with a 42-35 win in its home-opener.

White Knoll finished last season 5-6, while BC had a more successful run last year than the Timbewolves, but ultimately ending the season 7-4.

BC hits the road to play Airport High School next week while White Knoll takes on Colleton County at home.