Gilbert holds off Gray Collegiate for first win

By: Ben Parsons

GILBERT, S.C. (WOLO) – Gilbert began its 2018 campaign by hosting Gray Collegiate Friday night.

The War Eagles put up a fight in a closely contested matchup, but the Indians ultimately etched out the 35-28 victory.

Gilbert will try to remain perfect on the young season when they travel to Batesburg-Leesville, while Gray Collegiate hosts Swansea.