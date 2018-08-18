Weather in the way of Dutch Fork’s season opener

UPDATE: 10:30 p.m. – Dutch Fork’s season opener against Mallard Creek has been postponed Saturday night.

Game officials are working on rescheduling the week zero showdown between the pair of nationally ranked teams. No timetable has been set as of post.

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Technically, it’s not raining on Dutch Fork’s parade. But lightning in the Queen City has put a pause on the season opener for the defending kings of South Carolina 5A football.

Playing in the “Charlotte Kickoff Night” at Memorial Stadium against North Carolina powerhouse Mallard Creek, the Silver Foxes were scheduled for the latter of two games set for the evening But an hour-plus lightning delay in the first contest between Butler and Scottland High pushed DF’s 8 p.m. scheduled matchup to a start time closer to 9:30 p.m.

Just as Tom Knott’s program began the first few minutes of their warm ups, both sides were called off the field due to additional lightning around 9:10 p.m.

Well… this is lame… Weather’s been an issue all day at Memorial Stadium for the #CLTKickoffNight and @dfhsfootball’s season opener, which was already on track to start close to 2 hours later than expected, is now being pushed back as well by lightning. @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/exlEDM2e3R — Greg Brzozowski (@GregABCColumbia) August 19, 2018

The teams have remained in the locker room as fans line the streets and parking garages as a misty rain comes down in Charlotte.

UPDATE: Stadium officials tell ABC Columbia Sports that the game was set to restart at 10:25 as gates would be opened at 10:15. As of 10:20 p.m. fans are still outside the stadium and have not been permitted in. Other officials have told ABC Columbia Sports that the decision on whether or not the game will be played Saturday night was to take place at 10:15 p.m.

Stay tuned to ABC Columbia Sports for the latest.