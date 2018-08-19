Lexington Police looking for group who tampered with more than 50 cars overnight

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- Lexington Police are looking for the people responsible for breaking into more than 50 cars Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Officers say the vehicles were either tampered with or had items of value stolen.

Detectives are trying to identify a male captured on surveillance video and the group of people believed to be involved.

Today LPD officers responded to over fifty vehicles that were tampered with or had items of value stolen. Detectives are trying to identify these two male subjects and the group that they were with. Have info? Call 803-359-6260 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/VkJU7bPAqD — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 19, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-359-6260 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.