Lexington Police looking for group who tampered with more than 50 cars overnight

Alexis Frazier,

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- Lexington Police are looking for the people responsible for breaking into more than 50 cars Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Officers say the vehicles were either tampered with or had items of value stolen.

Detectives are trying to identify a male captured on surveillance video and the group of people believed to be involved.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-359-6260 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

