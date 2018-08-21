Columbia Police still searching for three armed robbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police investigators have released surveillance photos of three suspects accused of robbing gas stations at gunpoint this month.

Police say on August 15, shortly before 10:30 p.m., two men robbed the Lil’ Cricket gas station at 2715 Main St. at gunpoint, demanding money and cigarettes.

Officers say the man in the black T-shirt is accused of threatening to shoot the store clerk is she didn’t follow his demands to give him the money.

Authorities say no one was injured during the incident.

A witness report says the two suspects left the scene in a black Ford Taurus with the South Carolina license plate number: MTC 672.

Police also report on August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., another suspect is accused of robbing the Gaz-Bah gas station at 3923 West Beltline Boulevard at gunpoint.

CPD is still searching for this man accused of robbing Lil Cricket gas station. Columbia Police Dept.

CPD is also still searching for this man accused of robbing Lil Cricket gas station. Columbia Police Dept.

CPD is searching for this man accused of robbing the Gaz-Bah gas station. Columbia Police Dept.





Investigators are working to determine if these suspects are connected to both robberies.

If you have any information on either of these crimes, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.