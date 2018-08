Rep. Joe Wilson’s Bus Tour arrives in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Congressman Joe Wilson is making his way around the Palmetto State.Tuesday, the Republican met with area business leaders, rotary club members and local merchants.ABC Columbia met up with the representative on one of his stops.Here’s what he had to say about the current economic climate in the Midlands.This is the 18th annual August Bus Tour for Wilson.