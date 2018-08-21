Solar Eclipse Columbia: One Year ago

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One year ago the Capital City watched in amazement as the Midlands turned dark in the middle of the afternoon.

Columbia was on what was called the path of totality during the Eclipse. One year ago on the date, the moon completely covered the sun, leaving the entire State in complete darkness for more than 2 minutes.

Thousands of people came to the midlands to see what for most will be a once in a lifetime event.

—-Previous article August 2017—-

The countdown is on for the Total Solar Eclipse August 21, 2017.

The Midlands will be at the epicenter of the event.

The best seat in the house is in Columbia where the center line of totality is set to appear at 2:41PM.

The Columbia Visitors Bureau says they expect hundreds of thousands to descend on the Capital City for the event.