Wilson named AP’s WNBA Rookie of the Year

LAS VEGAS (WOLO) – After sweeping the WNBA’s Rookie of the Month awards for the entirety of her first season, Gamecocks great and Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson has been named the Associated Press’ Rookie of the Year.

Wilson, the top pick in the 2018 Draft out of USC, will wait and see if she is announced as the league’s official Rookie of the Year as the WNBA Playoffs continue.

The AP placed Wilson on the All-Rookie team alongside Chicago’s Diamond DeShields, Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell, Dallas’ Azura Stevens, New York’s Kia Nurse, and Washington’s Ariel Atkins.

Wilson averaged 20.7 points per game in her first season, tied for third most in the pros. The Aces missed the eighth and final playoff spot by one game.