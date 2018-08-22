Braves announce 2019 regular-season schedule

ATLANTA – Today the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball released their tentative schedules for the 2019 season, which will mark Atlanta’s third campaign at SunTrust Park. A highlight for the Braves’ home slate next season will be the shifting of start times from 7:35 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. for all night games and 1:20 p.m. for Sundaygames. A finalized schedule with complete start times for road games will be released at a later date in the offseason, as will the team’s promotional schedule.

“When we opened SunTrust Park we wanted to do everything we could to ensure that fans coming to our games would have an easy time getting here,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President and CEO. “Now that we have almost two seasons under our belts and have observed the flow around the ballpark, we feel comfortable moving the start times up.”

The Braves are set to begin the 2019 campaign on Thursday, March 28, with a three-game series at the Philadelphia Phillies. The club will return home to open a six-game, seven-day homestand against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, April 1. Atlanta will continue its opening series with the Miami Marlins on Friday, April 5.

Holiday matchups have the Braves home on Father’s Day (June 16) versus the Phillies, July 4 also versus the Phillies and Labor Day (September 2) versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Key weekend match-ups include NL East rivals the New York Mets (April 12-14), the Washington Nationals (July 18-21; September 5-8), the Philadelphia Phillies (June 14-16), and the Miami Marlins (April 5-7; July 5-7), as well as series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (August 16-18) and the San Francisco Giants (September 20-22). The Giants series will close out the regular-season portion of the Braves’ home slate.

With the exception of a pair of two-game series with the Blue Jays, Atlanta will play teams from the American League Central Division in a total of eight interleague series (20 games), with four series (10 games) taking place at SunTrust Park. The Braves’ home portion of the 2019 interleague schedule begins with a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, May 31-June 2, and includes a two-game series against the Kansas City Royals (July 23-24), a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox (July 30-August 1) and the Blue Jays (September 2-3).

Atlanta will play four road interleague series, with the first being a three-game set at the Cleveland Indians, April 19-21. Atlanta’s other American League road opponents include a three-game series at the Minnesota Twins (August 5-7), a two-game series against the Blue Jays (August 27-28) and two games at Kansas City during the final road trip of the season (September 24-25).

The Braves will close out the regular-season portion of their home slate with a six-day homestand against the Phillies (September 17-19), and Giants (September 20-22), before a five-game road trip to Kansas City and the New York Mets concludes the regular season.

2019 Atlanta Braves A List Memberships, the Braves season ticket program starting at $260, are available starting this Friday, August 24th. Fans who purchase a 2019 membership will be eligible to purchase 2018 postseason seats. The deadline to guarantee 2018 postseason seats is Friday September 14th. For more information go to www.braves.com/alist.

Home games by month : Home games by division : Home games pre/post All-Star Game:

April – 18 National League East – 38 Pre – 47

May – 11 National League Central – 17 Post – 34

June – 12 National League West – 16

July – 12 American League East – 2

August – 15 American League Central – 8