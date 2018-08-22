Clemson installing metal detectors for 2018 football games

CLEMSON, S.C. — In an effort to ensure that Memorial Stadium is the safest possible venue for fans during the 2018 season and beyond, Clemson Athletics, in conjunction with the Clemson University Police Department, will implement a walk-thru metal detector pilot program, a common practice at many major sports venues across the country. Select gates, rotating throughout the season, will have the walk-thru units outside of the stadium.

Similar to other facilities that utilize metal detectors, fans entering Memorial Stadium will be required to remove keys, cell phones, cameras and other electronics from their pockets prior to walks through the metal detectors. Shoes, coins, wallets, belts and jewelry will not need to be removed. Fans who either have a relevant medical condition or do not feel comfortable walking through the metal detectors can notify event staff and participate in an alternative screening process. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: artificial noisemakers, backpacks, non-clear bags or purses, banners/flags/flag poles, coolers, outside food or beverage, knives or weapons of any kind.

The pilot program will also help Clemson officials gather safety and operational data to ensure that fans experience a quick and streamlined stadium entry process. The addition of the walk-thru metal detectors will result in additional time needed to enter Memorial Stadium, so please plan accordingly. Clemson officials will be working throughout the season to ensure that this additional time is kept to a minimum.

As a reminder, the Memorial Stadium Clear Bag policy is still in effect. All bags brought into the stadium must be a 12”x12”x6” clear bag or smaller. For more information on the Clear Bag policy, please see below.

• Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” (Official Clemson Tigers logo clear plastic tote bags are available at local retail stores), or

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

• Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”), with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the coliseum.

• An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

• Patrons will still be able to carry other items into the coliseum such as binoculars, cameras, and smart phones, but carrying cases will NOT be allowed.

• Working media will continue to be able to bring in items needed to perform their job duties, however they will be subject to screening and bag inspections in the same manner as past seasons.