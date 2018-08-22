Clemson’s Butler adds new assistant coach

CLEMSON, S.C. – As the 2018-19 basketball season creeps closer, first-year head coach Amanda Butler rounds out her staff with the addition of Jerry DeGregorio, as announced by Butler on Wednesday. DeGregorio joins the Tigers with over 30 years of basketball experience, including stops at the collegiate and professional levels.

“Jerry has a tremendous amount of basketball experience at all levels including a significant chunk of his career being in the NBA,” said Coach Butler. “He brings a completely different lens to our program and we are very excited to have him as part of the staff. We’re looking forward to seeing his impact within our program as we grow throughout the upcoming season.”

The Connecticut native spent a majority of the past 15 years in the NBA, most recently serving as an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors from 2011-2014. In the early part of the decade, DeGregorio worked in Southern California for the Los Angeles Clippers, occupying the role of Director of Player Development from 2001-2003.

No stranger to the collegiate level, DeGregorio spent four seasons at the University of Rhode Island, first as an assistant coach (1997-1999) before taking on the role of head coach from 1999-2001. The Rams posted back-to-back 20-win seasons in 1997-98 and 1998-99 during his first two years with the program.

DeGregorio’s early coaching career included stints at St. Thomas Aquinas High School and College, Mattatuck Community College and Hofstra, the latter being his first-ever coaching job (1985-1988).

A native of New Britain, Connecticut, DeGregorio earned a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in New York City.