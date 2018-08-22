Deebo Samuel earns another preseason honor

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecocks’ electric wide receiver/kick returner Deebo Samuel garnered another preseason accolade today when he was named to The Athletic’s 2018 preseason first-team All-America squad as an all-purpose performer.

Here’s what The Athletic said about the six-foot, 210-pound senior from Inman, S.C.:

Samuel opened last season with a 97-yard kick return for a touchdown, one of three TDs he scored in that win over N.C. State. He returned another kick for a TD the next game at Missouri, but a broken leg cut short his season after three games. An explosive all-purpose weapon, Samuel had 59 catches and six rushing TDs on offense in 2016.

Samuel and the Gamecocks will get their season underway on Saturday, Sept. 1, when Carolina hosts Coastal Carolina in a noon kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. SEC Network will televise the game with Taylor Zarzour and Matt Stinchcomb in the booth and Kris Budden working the sidelines.