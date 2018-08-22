Keep your families safe with the Red Cross Home Fire Safety Plan

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This morning on Good Morning Columbia, we talked about important fire safety tips for your homes, provided by Red Cross.

According to the American Red Cross, you should replace your smoke detector every 10 years and change the batteries once every year.

Red Cross officials also want to warn you that in case your trapped in a house fire, you only have 2 minutes to escape safely.

Officials say this is why you need to create a home fire safety plan, in order to plan out your exits efficiently as safely as possible.

If you want to get started on creating your own home fire safety plan, please visit redcross.org to download an escape plan to protect you and your family.

