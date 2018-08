Local shortstop commits to Clemson

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — White Knoll shortstop Hannah Goodwin gave her commitment to Clemson on Wednesday.

The senior gave her commitment to the Tigers, which start the inaugural season in February of 2020. Goodwin was previously committed to North Carolina State.

She helped White Knoll to its first state championship last season