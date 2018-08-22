Mercury hit 13 3s, advance past USC alums, Wings in WNBA playoffs

TEMPE, Ariz. (WOLO) – Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis were bounced from the WNBA Playoffs in the first round Tuesday night, as Dallas lost to Phoenix 101-83.

Davis missed the game as she’s battling vertigo, while Gray went scoreless from the field, missing all seven of her shots in 37 minutes. The former Gamecock had all three of her points from the free throw line.

Phoenix (21-14) advances to play at Connecticut in another single-elimination round on Thursday.

Phoenix broke it open in the third quarter, hitting six 3-pointers. Bonner banked in a long 3 just before the shot clock expired and Taurasi added a 3 on its next possession, part of an 11-0 run that lifted the Mercury to a 79-59 lead.

Brittney Griner added 17 points for fifth-seeded Phoenix (21-14). Taurasi made six 3-pointers, helping the Mercury go 13 of 29 from long range. Phoenix closed the first quarter by making seven straight field goals and Taurasi capped the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer for a 53-49 advantage. Phoenix opened a double-digit lead early in the third and outscored Dallas 26-15 in the frame. Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 23 points for No. 8 seed Dallas (15-20). Elizabeth Cambage had 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in her playoff debut. The game was moved to Arizona State’s Wells Fargo Arena due to a scheduling conflict at the Mercury’s regular home court. The Associated Press contributed to this report.