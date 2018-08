New Pollinator Garden all a-bloom in City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There is a lot of buzz around a new garden in Columbia.Wednesday, city officials cut the ribbon on a new ‘Pollinator’ garden at Hyatt Park.The garden features flowers that specifically attract a wide range of pollinators like, bees, hummingbirds, beetles and butterflies.If you’d like to see the garden, Hyatt Park is on Jackson Avenue near North Main street.