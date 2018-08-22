Orangeburg Fugitive Captured by U.S. Marshals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- The U.S. Marshals service says an Orangeburg murder suspect has been captured in Connecticut.Investigators say 23-year-old Andrew Evins was caught hiding out at the Rodeway Inn, in Stratford, and was taken into custody without incident.Authorities say on August 12 Evins is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Jervaughn Mckins and leaving South Carolina after the murder.Evins is currently awaiting extradition back to Orangeburg.