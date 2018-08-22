SC Lawmaker wants federal investigation into former Tri-County board

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A state lawmaker wants a federal investigation into “possible illegal activities” by an ousted Tri-County Co-op board.

On Wednesday, Rep. Wendy Brawley penned a letter to US Attorney Sherri Lydon.

“The customers in Tri-County were taken advantage of by their board members,” Brawley said. “The only way that gets done is to actually investigate what the board has done. How they have used or misused funds, and the impact that their misuse has caused on the members of Tri-County.”

“Not only an investigation but I think legal charges should come, because we have been taken advantage of,” co-op member, Barbara Weston said.

The board is accused of pocketing money for meetings and getting free utility services, among other things.

“I think unfortunately that what we know now is the tip of the iceberg,” Brawley said.

“They were enriching themselves at the detriment of other people,” co-op member, Helen Bradley said.

“We need to be reimbursed for all the money and the services that the former board took advantage of,” Weston said.

Over the weekend thousands of customers voted to have the board removed. On Tuesday board members announced that they resigned.

“No such thing as resigning, you were fired on Saturday,” Bradley said.